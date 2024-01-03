JETS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JETS ETF (Symbol: JETS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.43, changing hands as low as $18.32 per share. JETS shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JETS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JETS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.69 per share, with $22.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.18.

