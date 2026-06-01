JETMF vs. FLYX: Which Aviation Services Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

The aviation services industry continues to operate in a dynamic environment shaped by evolving travel demand, changing customer preferences and ongoing cost pressures. Within this landscape, Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. JETMF, operating as GlobalX, and flyExclusive, Inc. FLYX represent two aviation service providers with distinct business models. JETMF primarily operates as an ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) and charter airline, providing passenger and cargo aircraft services through its Airbus A320-family fleet. By contrast, FLYX focuses on the private aviation market, offering jet charter, fractional ownership, aircraft management and maintenance services through a fleet of Citation, HondaJet and Challenger aircraft.

While both companies operate within the broader aviation services market, their differing customer bases, fleet structures and service offerings create distinct operational and financial profiles. JETMF has greater exposure to commercial airline and charter markets, whereas FLYX is more closely tied to private aviation demand and premium travel services. This raises an important question for investors: which company appears better positioned within today’s evolving aviation landscape? Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: JETMF vs. FLYX

JETMF (up 62.5%) has outperformed FLYX (up 25.9%) over the past three months. In the past year, GlobalX has rallied 27% against flyExclusive’s loss of 23.3%.



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Meanwhile, JETMF is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 0.13X, above its median of 0.12X over the past three years. FLYX’s trailing sales multiple sits at 0.58X, below its last three-year median of 0.59X. JETMF and FLYX both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Transportation sector’s average of 2.31X.



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Factors Driving GlobalX’s Stock

GlobalX’s growing ACMI and charter platform is a key driver of the stock. Demand remains broad-based across professional and collegiate sports, media and entertainment, concerts and ad-hoc charter markets. Importantly, JETMF generated higher flight activity and aircraft utilization despite operating with fewer available aircraft, highlighting the scalability of its business model and the strength of customer demand.

Another tailwind is the company’s differentiated operating model. Unlike traditional airlines, GlobalX focuses on ACMI and charter services, where customers generally bear fuel and other operating costs. This reduces exposure to fuel-price volatility and ticket-demand risk while allowing management to prioritize higher-quality contracts and maximize aircraft utilization. The model supports stronger operating leverage as flight activity increases.

Fleet expansion and network development are also strengthening GlobalX’s long-term growth outlook. The company has added and leased additional Airbus aircraft and is expanding crew capacity to support growth and selectively deploying aircraft into higher-return opportunities. Management is also broadening its market reach through initiatives such as new Venezuela operations and continued investment in infrastructure, positioning JETMF to capture a larger share of the growing charter aviation market.

Factors Driving flyExclusive Stock

Fleet modernization and improving operating efficiency are major drivers of flyExclusive’s momentum. Over the past two years, the company has replaced underperforming aircraft with newer Challenger, CJ3 and XLS models that offer better reliability, lower maintenance needs and stronger economics per flight hour. This has significantly improved dispatch availability and aircraft utilization, enabling FLYX to generate more revenue and profitability from a leaner fleet.

The increasing mix of contractually committed revenue provides greater earnings visibility and supports long-term growth. Fractional ownership, Jet Club memberships and partner programs now account for roughly half of revenue, creating a more predictable revenue base and fostering deeper customer relationships. Continued membership growth and rising demand for fractional ownership, particularly on the Challenger platform, further reinforce the durability of demand and pricing power.

flyExclusive’s vertically integrated MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) business is emerging as a meaningful growth engine and competitive advantage. The company performs a large portion of maintenance in-house, reducing aircraft downtime and operating costs while also generating third-party revenue. Expanding capabilities in avionics, interiors, paint services, Starlink installations and mobile service units are broadening the addressable market and creating additional high-margin revenue streams beyond flight operations.

Choose JETMF Over FLYX Now

While both GlobalX and flyExclusive operate in the aviation services market, their current investment profiles differ meaningfully. JETMF appears better positioned at this stage, supported by improving fleet utilization, strong passenger charter demand and a scalable ACMI-driven operating model. Its focus on deploying aircraft into higher-return opportunities, along with growth in sports, entertainment and ad-hoc charter activity, has strengthened confidence in its ability to sustain operating momentum.

FLYX also has encouraging fundamentals, particularly its growing base of contracted revenue, fleet modernization efforts and expanding MRO capabilities. Its vertically integrated private aviation model provides long-term potential, while fractional ownership and Jet Club programs improve revenue visibility. However, flyExclusive is still navigating a broader transformation, including balance-sheet pressures, ongoing losses and execution needs tied to fleet efficiency and program growth.

From a valuation perspective, both stocks appear inexpensive relative to the broader transportation space, suggesting that investors remain cautious toward smaller aviation services names. However, JETMF’s lower valuation, stronger recent stock performance and clearer profitability momentum imply that the market may be rewarding its more immediate execution story while still leaving room for further upside.

Given the current backdrop, GlobalX offers the more compelling mix of operating leverage, demand strength and valuation appeal, making it the better aviation services stock to consider now.

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Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JETMF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.