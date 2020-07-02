Jetblues'(JBLU) Pilots Union Inks Agreement to Avoid Furloughs

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU and its pilots union inked an agreement to avoid involuntary furloughs until May 1, 2021 according to a CNBC report. The union did not disclose the details of the agreement but agreed on not changing any pay rates.

According to a 2019 annual report, JetBlue has 3600 pilots and more than 21,000 employees in total. Notably, U.S. airlines, including JetBlue, who accepted the $25 billion federal aid to combat the global health peril, cannot layoff or cut pay rates for its workers through Sep 30. Naturally, all carriers are aiming to reduce costs as COVID-19 continues to hurt air travel demand severely.

However, following the re-opening of the economy many carriers are boosting their capacity as air-travel demand is rising gradually. JetBlue recently announced plans of adding 30 new domestic routes to meet the gradually increasing demand for leisure and VRF (visiting friends and relatives) travel.

Moreover, American Airlines AAL has started to book its flights to full capacity from Jul 1. Similarly, in response to the recent rise in demand, Delta Air Lines DAL expects to expand capacity by about 1,000 flights in both July and August. Both American Airlines and Delta carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

