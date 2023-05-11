JetBlue's TrueBlue Loyalty Program Now Gives Perks to Infrequent Flyers

Working toward priority status with an airline is generally an uphill climb with no reprieves along the way. JetBlue customers can now make the endeavor more enjoyable with attainable perks.

The company launched its new TrueBlue loyalty program on May 10, 2023, and you don’t need flights booked every other week to rack up the new perks. JetBlue debuted a tile system that gives all types of travelers a path to Mosaic status while earning bonuses such as early boarding and complimentary in-flight drinks.

You’ll need to expand your airline loyalty program vernacular beyond points and free flights to take advantage of JetBlue’s upgraded TrueBlue . While you can still earn and use TrueBlue points , tiles are key to the new freebie equation — they simultaneously help you reach four levels of Mosaic status while earning you perks on the way.

How to earn TrueBlue tiles

First, sign up for JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program . Once you're registered, earn one tile for every $100 spent on JetBlue, JetBlue Vacations, Paisly by JetBlue as well as on many American Airlines flights. All JetBlue credit card holders earn one tile for every $1,000 spent on eligible items.

How to use TrueBlue tiles

You can start redeeming tiles for perks once you reach 10 tiles. Every time you earn 10 tiles, you can utilize another bonus.

For 10 tiles, you can get:

Early boarding in Group B

Expedited security at select U.S. airports and abroad

One free alcoholic drink if you’re 21 or older

Double the points on a single JetBlue Vacations package

5,000 bonus TrueBlue points

You can choose from the above perks every time you earn 10 new tiles. Once you reach 50 tiles, you earn the first level of the elite Mosaic status.

Understanding TrueBlue Mosaic levels

Mosaic status is the promised land of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program. Prior to the May 2023 revamp, it was a one-tier offering, but the four new Mosaic levels allow more travelers to enjoy the perks.

You achieve Mosaic 1 when you earn 50 tiles. It comes with benefits such as:

Free alcoholic drinks during your flight

Two free checked bags and a dedicated check-in line

Priority boarding and security

You reach Mosaic 2 with 100 tiles, which unlocks JetBlue’s Even More Space option when booking your flights. This TrueBlue Mosaic benefit includes up to seven inches of legroom, early boarding and priority security.

Mosaic 3 requires 150 tiles and allows for four free upgrades to Mint , JetBlue’s suites with lie-flat seats on select flights.

Top-tier Mosaic 4 comes with two more free Mint upgrades and four one-way BLADE helicopter airport transfers between Manhattan and JFK or Newark airport.

Every time you reach a new Mosaic level, you’ll get to choose from Mosaic Perks You Pick options, such as 15,000 bonus TrueBlue points, an extra 20 tiles, a pet fee waiver or priority access to Mint Suite.

Now that TrueBlue has more to offer, your next JetBlue flight purchase could get you that much closer to priority boarding or even Mosaic status.