JetBlue's (JBLU) Ground Workers Seek Union Representation

JetBlue Airways’ JBLU ground workers are seeking to unionize. To this end, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) intends to file an application with the National Mediation Board (NMB) soon. NMB is the federal agency responsible for conducting elections pertaining to union representation of airlines and railroads.

Per Robert Martinez Jr, the international president of IAM, “I congratulate all JetBlue Ground Operations workers for uniting in solidarity and demanding that a union representation election be conducted. It’s been a long road for these brave workers to get to this point, and the IAM stands shoulder to shoulder with them. We will mobilize our union’s significant resources to ensure that these brave and resilient JetBlue workers have a fair and free election.”

We note that JBLU’s ground workers made concerted efforts to get a union representation. IAM representing around 3,000 ground workers at JBLU, believes that the ground-level staff is underpaid and therefore unionization is very important for this category of workforce.

Following unionization, AMFA is expected to engage in talks with JBLU for higher pay, better working conditions and other related factors for the ground workers. This is likely to elevate costs at the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) JBLU, which could have possibly prevented management from taking a decision in favor of unionization.

Per a Reuters report, management believes that “the direct relationship we have with our ground operations crewmembers has worked, and will continue to work, and that third-party representation and the costs to our crewmembers that come with it are not in their best interests."

