JetBlue Urges Spirit Shareholders To Vote Against Frontier Deal
(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) issued an open letter to shareholders of Spirit (SAVE) urging to vote against the Frontier deal. JetBlue said the merger agreement with Frontier is clearly suboptimal, with a low premium, no reverse break-up fee, and no divestiture commitment.
"Multiple Spirit directors have significant ties to Frontier's controlling shareholder, Bill Franke, resulting in a conflicted Spirit Board more focused on securing an inferior transaction with Frontier than maximizing value for its own shareholders," JetBlue stated.
JetBlue noted that its offer provides: a superior all-cash price of at least $33.50 per Spirit share; an accelerated payment of $2.50 per Spirit share; a larger reverse break-up fee of $400 million; and a ticking fee - a monthly prepayment of $0.10 per share until the deal is consummated.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows