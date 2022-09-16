JetBlue Upgrades Q3 Outlook For Growth In RASM, Flown Capacity

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) Friday upgraded its operational and financial outlook for the third quarter, including revenue per available seat mile, amid ongoing strong demand.

The company now expects revenue per available seat mile or RASM for the third quarter to increase between 22 percent to 24 percent year over three from 2019, compared to prior guidance for a 19 percent to 23 percent increase.

Flown capacity for the quarter is now expected to be approximately flat compared to the third quarter of 2019, while prior guidance for capacity was to be flat to negative 3 percent year over three.

JetBlue said its operational investments are driving improved reliability and strong completion factor trends quarter-to-date.

The company continues to see the strong demand environment extend beyond the summer peak, with robust demand for travel in September and beyond.

Ancillary revenue also continues to perform well benefited by strong co-brand spend.

The company said it continues to expect CASM Ex-Fuel for the quarter to increase between 15 percent and 17 percent, year over three.

As of September 9, JetBlue expects an average all-in price per gallon of fuel of $3.86 in the third quarter of 2022.

