JetBlue Unveils Family Seating Guarantee

(RTTNews) - Airline JetBlue has introduced a formal family seating guarantee, under which children aged 13 years and younger can sit next to an adult traveling with them on the same reservation.

The new process proactively identifies reservations with children and adults traveling together without prior seating assignments. The process will ensure a traveling child is assigned a seat next to at least one accompanying adult when seats are available, with no additional fee.

The company noted that customers who choose its Blue Basic fare, the airline's version of basic economy, are included in the family seating policy.

All customers are urged to continue to proactively select their seats at the time of booking. Meanwhile, for bookings made within 24 hours of planned travel, a JetBlue airport crewmember will assign seats manually.

The initiative is part of JetBlue's efforts to enhance the travel experience and promote a comfortable and stress-free journey.

Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue, said, "We know traveling with young children can add challenges, and we want to do everything we can to put parents and families at ease by providing a smooth trip each time they choose JetBlue. This enhanced family seating policy reflects our commitment to continue to meet the needs of our customers and provide exceptional service."

