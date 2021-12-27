JetBlue, United, Delta, American Airlines Cancel 950 Flights on Christmas Day – Report

Four major U.S. airlines - American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), canceled a total of 950 flights on Christmas Day due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, ABC News said.

These cancellations followed 454 Christmas Eve flight cancellations by United, Delta, and JetBlue.

Delta Air Lines canceled nearly 90 flights on December 24, 308 flights on December 25, and 69 flights on December 26. For United Airlines, flight cancellations stood at 201 on December 24, 240 on December 25, and 85 on December 26.

JetBlue canceled nearly 80 flights on Christmas Eve and 123 flights on December 25.

Meanwhile, American Airlines canceled 88 flights on Christmas Day.

The company said, “Our operation has been running smoothly, and unfortunately a number of COVID-related sick calls led us to make the difficult decision to pre-cancel some flights scheduled for today.”

Wall Street’s Take

Last week, Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained a Buy rating on DAL stock with a price target of $55 (40% upside potential).

The analyst expects the company to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buys and 4 Holds. The average Delta Air Lines stock forecast of $52.17 implies 32.8% upside potential. Shares have lost 8.3% over the past six months.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Delta’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, the company’s website traffic registered a 29.5% rise in global visits in November. Moreover, website traffic has increased 34.2% year-to-date against the same period last year.

