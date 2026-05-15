JetBlue & United Airlines Set to Offer Reciprocal Loyalty Benefits

In a bid to widen its popularity in terms of services, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced the offering of reciprocal loyalty benefits and perks for both TrueBlue and MileagePlus members, traveling with either airline, through the Blue Sky collaboration. The aforesaid offering is set to start this week.

The merger of the airlines’ reciprocal loyalty benefits comes on the back of the successful launch of JetBlue and United Airlines’ interline agreement and sales (which enables customers to earn and redeem points and book flights on either carrier’s website).

Members of each loyalty program are entitled to both airlines' benefits, which include respective priority boarding, extra legroom seating, priority check-in and security, free checked bag, complimentary preferred seat selection after booking and same-day standby options.

Ed Pouthier, JetBlue’s vice president of loyalty and personalization, stated, “We are always looking for new ways to elevate the experience for our most loyal customers and this latest enhancement to our Blue Sky collaboration offers even greater value to our brand loyal customers. With more ways to earn and redeem, more destinations to explore across both airline networks, and now reciprocal benefits, Blue Sky delivers unmatched value for our most loyal customers. We’re elevating the travel experience by bringing seamless, meaningful perks to life across both airlines."

While JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), United Airlines is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock.

To Conclude

JetBlue and United Airlines are working together to provide a more connected and comfortable travel experience for customers through their Blue Sky initiative.

Since the launch of Blue Sky last May, JetBlue and United Airlines have been increasing the rewards of their partnership. Both airlines now expect to add more benefits to Blue Sky in the future, including traveling on both JBLU and UAL with connected interline tickets.

As loyalty programs are likely to generate higher revenues despite rising fuel costs, we expect additional benefits to be coming up in the days ahead.

A Stock to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider ZTO Express (ZTO), which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ZTO has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.15% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTO Express’ full-year earnings has been revised upward by 6.1% in the past 60 days. Shares of ZTO Express have gained 32.2% in the past six months.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.