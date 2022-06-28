Markets
JetBlue Travel Products Enters Partnership Extension With Allianz Partners USA

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Travel Products, a unit of JetBlue Airways (JBLU), announced a multi-year partnership extension with Allianz Partners USA. The contract re-affirmed Allianz Partners as the official travel insurance provider of JetBlue Airways and JetBlue Travel Products. JetBlue Travel Products also announced that JetBlue Vacations Travel Experts will now be able to offer Allianz Travel Insurance plans over the phone to customers purchasing JetBlue Vacations packages.

Allianz Travel Insurance products offered by JetBlue Vacations includes Allianz's Epidemic Endorsement, which covers travelers for cancellations, interruptions and medical emergencies.

