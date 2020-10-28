Commodities
JetBlue to review middle seat policy early next year - CEO interview

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways JBLU.O will continue limiting the number of seats it sells on each flight into the first quarter of 2021, when it will review a current policy of limiting capacity at 70% of the plane, Chief Executive Robin Hayes said in an interview on Wednesday.

Speaking to Reuters a day after publishing a quarterly loss in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Hayes said he expects JetBlue's business to be "largely recovered" by the end of next year given the low-cost carrier's focus on domestic leisure travel, which is expected to recover before corporate and international travel.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

