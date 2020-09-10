Companies
JBLU

JetBlue to put some parked jets back in use to support new routes

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday it will put some temporarily parked jets back in use for two dozen new routes it plans to start. [nBw7BrjJ7a] (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nL4N2G72PI

Sept 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O said on Thursday it will put some temporarily parked jets back in use for two dozen new routes it plans to start.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular