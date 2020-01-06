JetBlue To Offset CO2 From Jet Fuel Beginning In July 2020

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) said that it will offset carbon dioxide emissions or CO2 from jet fuel for all domestic JetBlue flights beginning in July 2020.

JetBlue also announced plans to start flying with sustainable aviation fuel in mid-2020 on flights from San Francisco International Airport.

The airline noted that it will continue to partner with Carbonfund.org-a leading U.S. based nonprofit carbon reduction and climate solutions organization.

The compny said its new carbon offsetting partners now also include established experts in the space - EcoAct and South Pole.

The expansion is expected to offset an additional 15-17 billion pounds of emissions per year - the annual equivalent of removing more than 1.5 million passenger vehicles from the road.

