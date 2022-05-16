Commodities
JBLU

JetBlue to launch tender offer for Spirit Airlines - WSJ

Contributor
Tanvi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

JetBlue Airways Corp plans to launch a hostile takeover attempt for discount carrier Spirit Airlines Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

May 16 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O plans to launch a hostile takeover attempt for discount carrier Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU SAVE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular