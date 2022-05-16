JetBlue to launch tender offer for Spirit Airlines - WSJ

May 16 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O plans to launch a hostile takeover attempt for discount carrier Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

