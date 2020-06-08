Commodities
JBLU

JetBlue to fly about 50% of July schedule, more in August -CNBC interview

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

JetBlue Airways Corp expects to fly about half of its original schedule in July, up from about 25% to 30% in June, and a bit more in August as leisure demand begins to recover, Chief Executive Robin Hayes told CNBC in an interview on Monday.

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O expects to fly about half of its original schedule in July, up from about 25% to 30% in June, and a bit more in August as leisure demand begins to recover, Chief Executive Robin Hayes told CNBC in an interview on Monday.

The carrier may start flying to some Caribbean destinations in July after discussions in those markets on how to safely reopen, he said, but warned that airlines are still under "enormous pressure" from the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to hit business and international travel demand.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular