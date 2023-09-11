Jetblue to divest certain holdings to Allegiant

Sept 11 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O said on Monday it would transfer all holdings of Spirit Airlines SAVE.N at two airports to Allegiant ALGT.N to complete its merger with the Florida-based carrier.

The holdings to be divested will be at Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

