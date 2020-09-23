JetBlue to Boost Connecticut Presence by Adding New Routes

JetBlue Airways JBLU aims to add four new non-stop services to take advantage of the improvement in leisure travel demand. These routes will connect Bradley International Airport (“BDL”) to Los Angeles (“LAX”), Las Vegas (“LAS”), San Francisco (“SFO”) and Cancún, Mexico (“CUN”). The new addition to its schedule will position JetBlue as the largest carrier in Connecticut by 2021.

Last week, Connecticut advised its passengers returning to the state to provide a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours prior to or upon arrival to avoid the state’s 14-day quarantine regime. The advisory is aimed to simplify the travel procedure.

JetBlue intends to initiate services between BDL and CUN on Nov 19, 2020. Beginning on Dec 18, the carrier will operate services between BDL and LAX, LAS and SFO.

Through this move, JetBlue aims to generate additional revenues and bring back some temporarily parked aircraft into service, which will boost flying opportunities for its crewmembers.

In line with its expansion initiative, JetBlue recently announced its decision to add 24 new non-stop services.

