JetBlue to add 5,000 jobs in New York

JetBlue Airways Corp said on Monday it would add 5,000 jobs in all sections of its operations in New York this year, as U.S. carriers ramp up their hiring plans amid a rebound in travel.

March 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.Osaid on Monday it would add 5,000 jobs in all sections of its operations in New York this year, as U.S. carriers ramp up their hiring plans amid a rebound in travel.

In January, American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said it planned to hire another 18,000 employees this year after adding 16,000 new team members last year.]

Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N also early this year said it planned to hire 3,000 to 5,000 people in 2022.

JetBlue said it would hire for roles in airport operations, ground operations, technical operations, inflight, information technology and other support center roles.

Earlier in the day, CBS News first reported JetBlue's hiring plan.

The company's shares were down about 1% at $14.41.

In December, top executives of major U.S. airlines including JetBlue said that they would tell a Senate committee about ramping up hiring amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Most Popular