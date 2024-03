March 4 - Low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways JBLU.O said on Monday it has terminated its $3.8 billion merger agreement with rival Spirit Airlines SAVE.N, after a U.S. judge blocked the deal on anti-competition concerns.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur)

((Aatreyee.Dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.