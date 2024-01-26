News & Insights

Commodities
JBLU

JetBlue tells Spirit Airlines some merger conditions may not be met before deadline

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds details on agreement in paragraphs 2-3

Jan 26 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways JBLU.O disclosed on Friday it had informed buyout target Spirit Airlines SAVE.N that certain conditions that are required as part of the merger agreement may not be met before the due date.

The airline also informed Spirit that the merger agreement may be terminated on and after Jan. 28 due to the unmet conditions.

JetBlue continues to evaluate options under the agreement and unless the agreement is terminated, the airline will abide with its merger obligations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBLU
SAVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.