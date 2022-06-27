Commodities
JBLU

JetBlue sweetens Spirit takeover offer with 'ticking fee'

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday sweetened its offer for Spirit Airlines Inc with a 'ticking fee' and higher reverse termination fee, hoping to woo Spirit's shareholders from taking up Frontier Group's offer.

June 27 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O on Monday sweetened its offer for Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N with a 'ticking fee' and higher reverse termination fee, hoping to woo Spirit's shareholders from taking up Frontier Group's offer.

JetBlue said the ticking fee, which would give Spirit shareholders a monthly prepayment of 10 cents per share between January 2023 and the closing of the deal, bumps up the total price for Spirit to $34.15 per share.

JetBlue last week had sweetened its takeover offer for Spirit to $33.50 per share.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU SAVE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular