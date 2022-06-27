JetBlue sweetens Spirit takeover offer with 'ticking fee'

June 27 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O on Monday sweetened its offer for Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N with a 'ticking fee' and higher reverse termination fee, hoping to woo Spirit's shareholders from taking up Frontier Group's offer.

JetBlue said the ticking fee, which would give Spirit shareholders a monthly prepayment of 10 cents per share between January 2023 and the closing of the deal, bumps up the total price for Spirit to $34.15 per share.

JetBlue last week had sweetened its takeover offer for Spirit to $33.50 per share.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.