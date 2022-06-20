Commodities
JBLU

JetBlue sweetens offer for Spirit to $33.50 per share

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

JetBlue Airways said Monday it had boosted its takeover offer for Spirit Airlines to $33.50 as it works to convince the ultra-low cost carrier to accept its offer over rival Frontier Airlines' proposal.

Adds details and background

June 20 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways JBLU.O said Monday it had boosted its takeover offer for Spirit Airlines SAVE.N to $33.50 as it works to convince the ultra-low cost carrier to accept its offer over rival Frontier Airlines' proposal ULCC.O.

Spirit said last week it was in talks with JetBlue JBLU.O over its offer and expected to decide on the proposal by June 30. JetBlue said its proposal represents a 68% premium to the implied value of the Frontier stock and cash transaction.

The new proposal includes what JetBlue termed a "stronger divestiture commitment" to complete the Spirit deal but does not include abandoning JetBlue's Northeast Alliance with American Airlines AAL.O.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU SAVE AAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular