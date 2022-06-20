JetBlue sweetens offer for Spirit to $33.50 per share

Adds details and background

June 20 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways JBLU.O said Monday it had boosted its takeover offer for Spirit Airlines SAVE.N to $33.50 as it works to convince the ultra-low cost carrier to accept its offer over rival Frontier Airlines' proposal ULCC.O.

Spirit said last week it was in talks with JetBlue JBLU.O over its offer and expected to decide on the proposal by June 30. JetBlue said its proposal represents a 68% premium to the implied value of the Frontier stock and cash transaction.

The new proposal includes what JetBlue termed a "stronger divestiture commitment" to complete the Spirit deal but does not include abandoning JetBlue's Northeast Alliance with American Airlines AAL.O.

