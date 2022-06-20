Markets
JetBlue Sweetens Offer For Spirit To $33.50 A Share

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) Monday announced that it has submitted a decisively superior proposal of $33.50 per share to the Board of Directors of Spirit (SAVE) to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Spirit.

JetBlue's proposal continues to offer Spirit stockholders a superior, all-cash premium. The increased price of $33.50 per Spirit share represents an improvement of $2.00 per share or 6.3% compared to JetBlue's June 6 proposal, and a 67.6%1 premium to the implied value of the Frontier transaction as of June 17, 2022.

JetBlue would continue to offer a reverse break-up fee of $350 million, or $3.20 per Spirit share, payable to Spirit in the unlikely event the transaction is not consummated for antitrust reasons. This represents an increase of $100 million, or $0.91 per Spirit share, compared to the reverse break-up fee Frontier agreed to on June 2.

Further, JetBlue would prepay $1.50 per share in cash to Spirit stockholders promptly following the Spirit stockholder vote approving the combination between Spirit and JetBlue. As a result, Spirit stockholders would receive total aggregate consideration of $33.50 per share in cash, comprised of $32.00 per share in cash at the closing of the transaction and the prepayment of $1.50 per share in cash.

"After discussions with the Spirit team last week and further due diligence review, we are more convinced than ever that a JetBlue-Spirit transaction would create a true national competitor to the Big Four and deliver value to all of our stakeholders," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. "Together, we will deliver lower fares and a better experience to more customers.

