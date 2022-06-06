Commodities
JetBlue submits improved proposal to buy Spirit

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

JetBlue Airways Corp said on Monday the airline has submitted an improved proposal to acquire Spirit Airlines Inc.

The proposal offers Spirit’s stockholders superior value and prepayment of $1.50 per share of the cash consideration, JetBlue said.

