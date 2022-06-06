JetBlue submits improved proposal to buy Spirit

June 6 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O said on Monday the airline has submitted an improved proposal to acquire Spirit Airlines IncSAVE.N.

The proposal offers Spirit’s stockholders superior value and prepayment of $1.50 per share of the cash consideration, JetBlue said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)

