JetBlue Strengthens Face Covering Policy; Extends Fee Waivers

(RTTNews) - JetBlue has strengthened its face covering policy, by prohibiting face masks with vents or exhalation valves, starting August 10. It will also no longer allow customers to claim exemptions from wearing a face covering altogether.

"Our terminals and airplanes are a shared space, and every customer must wear a proper face covering or will need to delay their travel on JetBlue until face coverings are no longer required, "Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue said in a statement.

If a crewmember identifies a face covering with insufficient protection, they will provide a mask for the customer to use instead. Customers who do not agree to wear a face covering will not be allowed to board any aircraft, and may not be permitted to travel on the airline in the future.

However, passengers who are below two years of age will not be required to wear a face covering.

The airline is also extending its offer of seat distancing for flights through at least October 15 by blocking middle seats in rows where parties are not traveling together.

JetBlue is also extending its Go Back and Forth with Confidence initiative through October 15, which provides travel flexibility by waiving change and cancellation fees for new bookings.

The airline is extending Travel Bank credit expirations to a 24-month period for credits issued between February 27 and June 30.

JetBlue is providing touchless check-in and boarding experiences using the JetBlue mobile app and self-boarding gates for many of its flights. It is also implementing a back-to-front boarding process for most customers to minimize passing in the aisle.

