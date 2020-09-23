JetBlue Sees Uptick in Revenue & Booking Trends, Shares Up

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU gained 2.3% at the close of business on Sep 22, following an upbeat update on its third-quarter 2020 performance.



In a SEC filing, the airline revealed that the company “has seen modest improvement in revenue and booking trends, driven by visiting friends and relatives and leisure demand” since August. Owing to this tailwind as well as cost-reduction measures and capacity cuts, the carrier anticipates average daily cash burn to be at the low end of the guided range of $7-$9 million for the third quarter.



Meanwhile, JetBlue expects scheduled capacity to decline approximately 55% year over year in the current quarter. Previously, the company had planned for a decrease of at least 45% year over year in the same period. The carrier expects to continue managing capacity on a rolling basis as coronavirus keeps air-travel demand suppressed.

Although travel demand is significantly below year-ago levels, to take advantage of the gradually improving leisure-travel demand, JetBlue recently announced 24 new non-stop services. From Nov 19, 2020, JetBlue will initiate services connecting Newark Liberty International Airport, Aruba Queen Beatrix International Airport, Cancún International Airport, Jamaica Sangster International Airport, Bahamas Lynden Pindling International Airport, Caicos Providenciales International Airport, Punta Cana International Airport and Saint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport.

