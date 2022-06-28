Markets

JetBlue Says Received Public Support For Clearly Superior Offer To Acquire Spirit From ISS And TIG

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday welcomed the recent public support in favor of its clearly superior offer to acquire Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE).

JetBlue said it has received support from independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and major Spirit shareholder TIG Advisors.

ISS said clients may find the modified JetBlue proposal "preferable" to the Frontier Airlines, Inc. (FRNT) offer for Spirit and may therefore choose to vote AGAINST the inferior Frontier transaction at Spirit's upcoming special meeting. TIG Advisors publicly declared that it will vote AGAINST the Frontier merger at the Spirit special meeting.

Further, JetBlue added that by entering into a revised merger agreement with Frontier less than a week before the special shareholder meeting, the Spirit Board has given ISS, and all shareholders, little time to weigh the improved proposals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU SAVE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular