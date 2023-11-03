JetBlue says it has asked US for countermeasures over Dutch landing rights

Corrects typo in 1st paragraph

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - JetBlue JBLU.O said in a statement on Friday it has asked the U.S. government to pursue countermeasures after being denied landing slots at the Netherlands' Schiphol airport.

The move follows a decision this week by the slot coordinator at Schiphol to cut slots for the summer of 2024, allowing none to new entrants including JetBlue.

JetBlue said industry group Airlines for America (A4A) has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to delay granting an application by German company USC GmbH for a U.S. air carrier permit until the matter is resolved.

Separately, the company sent Reuters a copy of a letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation dated Nov. 2 saying the department has approved two complaints filed by JetBlue and A4A against the Netherlands and the European Union in relation to the dispute.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.