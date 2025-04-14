JetBlue Resumes Service From Fort Lauderdale With Two Nonstop Routes

JetBlue Airways JBLU is gearing up to increase Fort Lauderdale's connectivity. To this end, the airline company announced the resumption of two nonstop routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Starting this July, JetBlue plans to restart its services between Fort Lauderdale and both Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and JoseJoaquin de Olmedo International Airport (GYE) in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Flight tickets have been put on sale now, with one-way fares starting at $69 and $119, available on jetblue.com. Both routes will be operated using JBLU’s Airbus A320 aircraft.

The resumption of service from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia and Guayaquil marks JBLU’s response to customer demand and business opportunities. The move also strengthens JBLU’s focus on South Florida and customers across the East Coast and Latin America. Although these routes had previously been paused due to a broader network optimization effort, shifts in market conditions and aircraft availability boosted JBLU's decision to restart flying.

We would like to remind investors that the resumption news came just after JBLU’s latest investments in South Florida, where departures are rising 6% year over year. JetBlue is positioning itself as Fort Lauderdale’s premium leisure carrier, providing more than 70 daily flights to over 30 destinations. With this, JBLU stands to offer the maximum number of flights this summer to the Caribbean and Latin America.

Daniel Shurz, head of revenue, network and enterprise planning at JetBlue, stated, "As JetBlue continues to build the best East Coast leisure network, we are offering customers more value, choice and convenience. With direct access from Philadelphia and Guayaquil via Fort Lauderdale, we’re not only making it easier for more customers to get to their favorite vacation destination, but also to connect with their family and friends, all while strengthening JetBlue’s position as a preferred carrier in South Florida."

