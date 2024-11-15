JetBlue resumed with a Sell at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of JetBlue (JBLU) with a Sell rating and $5.50 price target which represents 23% downside. While JetBlue has a product tailored to capture strengthening premium demand, its capacity remains constrained by issues largely outside of management’s control, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm’s Sell rating is underpinned by JetBlue’s profitability impairment driven by engine-related and regional capacity constraints, and its higher than industry leverage.
