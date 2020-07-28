Commodities
JBLU

JetBlue reports quarterly loss and warns of volatile demand

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

JetBlue Airways reported a quarterly loss of $320 million on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic and said it would remain conservative about how many flights it adds back to its schedule as it expects volatile demand and a choppy recovery.

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways JBLU.O reported a quarterly loss of $320 million on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic and said it would remain conservative about how many flights it adds back to its schedule as it expects volatile demand and a choppy recovery.

New York-based JetBlue said it had slowed its daily cash burn to just under $8 million per day in June from an average of $9.5 million over the second quarter, but said daily burn would hover between $7 million and $9 million in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular