JetBlue reports quarterly loss and warns of volatile demand

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways JBLU.O reported a quarterly loss of $320 million on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic and said it would remain conservative about how many flights it adds back to its schedule as it expects volatile demand and a choppy recovery.

New York-based JetBlue said it had slowed its daily cash burn to just under $8 million per day in June from an average of $9.5 million over the second quarter, but said daily burn would hover between $7 million and $9 million in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

