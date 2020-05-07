Commodities
JBLU

JetBlue reports loss, revises Airbus orders to save $1 billion through 2022

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER

JetBlue Airways Corp on Thursday posted a $268 million quarterly loss as the coronavirus pandemic hurt air travel demand, and revised its order book with Airbus SE to save $1.1 billion in aircraft spending through 2022.

By Tracy Rucinski

May 7 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O on Thursday posted a $268 million quarterly loss as the coronavirus pandemic hurt air travel demand, and revised its order book with Airbus SE AIR.PA to save $1.1 billion in aircraft spending through 2022.

Since cases of the novel coronavirus began accelerating in March, U.S air travel demand has sunk by about 95%, forcing airlines to shift their focus from growth plans to parking planes and minimizing their daily cash burn.

While the overall number of bookings was "extremely limited," New York-based JetBlue said it believed demand had reached a floor around mid-April and it expected to have a better sense of the third and fourth quarters by early summer.

Following measures to boost its liquidity, JetBlue expects its daily cash burn to fall to just below $10 million in May from an average of $18 million in the second half of March, excluding government assistance under the CARES Act.

The airline is set to receive $936 million in government payroll assistance, which bans companies from reducing their workforce until Sept. 30, and said it has applied for an additional up to $1.14 billion government loan that it can draw if needed.

Revenue declined 15.1% in the first quarter from a year earlier, including a 52% decline in March as the pandemic hurt demand and fares.

Net losses reached $268 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $42 million a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the net loss was $116 million, or a loss of $0.42 per share.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU AIR

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular