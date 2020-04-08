JetBlue Reduces Flying To Cut Costs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) announced it will temporarily consolidate operations in five major metropolitan areas in the U.S for eight weeks. Effective April 15 through June 10, JetBlue will consolidate its operations in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

JetBlue also plans to file an exemption request with the U.S. DOT to temporarily suspend flying at other airports where it typically operates only a handful of daily flights and where current demand does not support JetBlue service.

