JetBlue Promotes Warren Christie To Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Monday announced the promotion of Warren Christie to chief operating officer, effective February 12, 2024.

Earlier, the company announced the transition of current President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Christie will report to Geraghty.

"I'm thrilled that my first leadership appointment is to promote Warren into the role of chief operating officer, where he will help lead our teams in our effort to improve reliability and restore profitability in our airline," said Geraghty. "With 35 years of aviation experience - 21 of those at JetBlue - he is well positioned to help us tackle the unique challenges we face while continuing to lead with safety as a core element of our culture."

Christie currently serves as head of safety, security, fleet operations, airports and JetBlue University. In his newly expanded role, Christie will lead the airline's day-to-day operational performance assuming responsibility for the airline's safe and reliable operations, overseeing JetBlue's airports, flight ops, inflight experience, safety, security, system operations, and technical operations functions, as well as JetBlue University's training academy.

