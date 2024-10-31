JetBlue price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on JetBlue (JBLU) to $6 from $7 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the company’s enterprise plan JetForward, while strategically right-minded, is going to take time, with recent updates to early 2025 selling schedules a step in the right direction.

