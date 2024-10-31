JetBlue price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on JetBlue (JBLU) to $6 from $7 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the company’s enterprise plan JetForward, while strategically right-minded, is going to take time, with recent updates to early 2025 selling schedules a step in the right direction.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on JBLU:
- JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q3 Earnings Presents a Bumpy Flight for Investors
- JetBlue Airways Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Results
- JetBlue sees negative capacity in Q1 due to engine issues
- JBLU Earnings: JetBlue Plunges on Disappointing Outlook
- JetBlue expects depressed travel during week of U.S. elections
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.