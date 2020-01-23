JetBlue posts quarterly profit rise, meets 3-year cost-cutting goal

JetBlue Airways Corp saw a slight rise in quarterly profit in the three months to end December after delivering on a three-year cost-cutting drive designed to enable low-cost airfares over the next decade, it said on Thursday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.