JetBlue Plans To Launch Non-stop Service Between JFK And Paris In Summer 2023

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said Wednesday that it plans to launch nonstop service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport or CDG in summer 2023. The airline will later add nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport and Paris-CDG. Seats will go on sale in the coming months.

Paris will be JetBlue's second transatlantic destination following the airline's launch of service to London in August 2021, where it has quickly grown its schedule to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.