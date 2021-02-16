Companies
JetBlue pilots reject tentative agreement for American Airlines partnership

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER

JetBlue Airways' pilots have rejected a tentative agreement that would have given the airline contractual relief to implement its planned partnership with American Airlines, their union said in a statement on Tuesday.

For any agreement to proceed, the Air Line Pilots Association said JetBlue management "must provide acceptable assurances that our jobs are safe and valued for years to come."

