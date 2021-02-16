JetBlue pilots reject tentative agreement for American Airlines partnership

Feb 16 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways' JBLU.O pilots have rejected a tentative agreement that would have given the airline contractual relief to implement its planned partnership with American Airlines AAL.O, their union said in a statement on Tuesday.

For any agreement to proceed, the Air Line Pilots Association said JetBlue management "must provide acceptable assurances that our jobs are safe and valued for years to come."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)

