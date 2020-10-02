JetBlue Partners With Vault Health to Offer Coronavirus Tests

Amid coronavirus-induced suppressed air-travel demand, JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is trying various methods to attract passengers. In its latest initiative, the airline in partnership with Vault Health launched a COVID-19 “At-Home” testing program for its customers with pending travel plans. The reliable at-home test facility will make it easier for customers to travel to destinations that have mandatory quarantine requirements upon arrival.

In collaboration with JetBlue, Vault Health will handle all testing as well as provide JetBlue customers discounts on their tests and a dedicated customer support phone line. The full PCR testing process is administered through an online video connection with a supervisor who ensures the customer is providing with proper saliva sample. The test results are provided in 72 hours or less. To avoid contamination in the period of rising air travel demand, negative PCR results are required to avail entry in certain states and countries.

JetBlue’s partnership with Vault Health is part of the airline’s broader safety from the Ground Up program that focuses on healthy crewmembers, clean air and surfaces, fewer touch points as well as travel flexibility.

A similar course of action will be taken up by Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines where the airline will begin offering drive-through COVID-19 tests to travellers from selected U.S. mainland cities so that they can escape Hawaii's mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement in case they test negative. Hawaiian Airlines’ move to offer coronavirus tests to some travellers resembles a similar measure taken by United Airlines UAL. The carrier recently launched a COVID-19 pilot-testing program to make it easier for customers to travel to destinations that have mandatory quarantine. In another move to attract passengers in the current scenario, last month, the airline permanently scrapped change fees on all standard Economy and Premium-class tickets for domestic travel . Following this, Delta Air Lines DAL too eliminated change fees permanently.

