JetBlue Partners With Cape Air To Offer TrueBlue Loyalty Benefits To Members

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), Tuesday announced that its TrueBlue loyalty members can earn and redeem points on select Cape Air-operated flights when booking flight via the company's website or mobile app.

Also, the airline company is planning to strategically refocus its network to leisure, and visiting friends and relatives routes with strong customer demand.

Currently, JetBlue's stock is trading at $5.80, up 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

