News & Insights

Markets
JBLU

JetBlue To Open First-ever Airport Lounges Starting With JFK Airport Terminal 5 In Late 2025

September 19, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Thursday plans for its first-ever airport lounges, opening at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 in late 2025 and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Terminal C soon after.

The introduction of lounges is a step in the airline's 'JetForward' strategy, which seeks to meet the growing demand for premium offerings.

The new lounges will allow JetBlue to offer a valuable new Signature Perk to its top level TrueBlue Mosaic members and a benefit to the new premium credit card soon to be announced.

As New York's Hometown Airline and Boston's favorite airline, JetBlue will enhance the experience of its two largest focus cities as it seeks to build the East Coast's best leisure network as part of JetForward.

When they open, the lounges will give customers a relaxed retreat to play, work, and lounge as the airline expands its affordable premium experience from the sky to the ground.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBLU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.