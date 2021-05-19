JetBlue Officially Charts Course for London

JetBlue Airways' (NASDAQ: JBLU) long-awaited arrival in London will happen on Aug. 11, with the U.S. discounter formally announcing plans today to begin trans-Atlantic service with round-trip fares starting at $599.

JetBlue has been plotting a European push since at least 2019, and last year reaffirmed its plans to launch the service even as the pandemic was wreaking havoc on the airline industry.

Image source: JetBlue Airways.

On Wednesday, the company made good on that promise. It said it would begin service between John F. Kennedy airport in New York and London's Heathrow in August, with service to Gatwick Airport south of London set to begin on Sept. 29. JetBlue plans to add flights to London from Boston next summer.

"The pandemic has opened doors to London's two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick," CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement.

Hayes said the JFK-to-Heathrow route, which is the most popular U.S. international flight, "has long suffered from outrageously high fares for far too long, especially in premium cabins."

JetBlue is hardly the first airline to try to disrupt the London-New York market, but the airline does have some competitive advantages against others who have tried. It has a loyal following in the U.S. thanks to its Mint premium brand, and intends to offer perks on its international flights as well.

