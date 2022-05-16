JetBlue Now Offers To Acquire Spirit For $30/shr Through Tender Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) has filed a "Vote No" proxy statement urging Spirit (SAVE) shareholders to vote against the Spirit/Frontier deal at Spirit's upcoming special meeting. Also, JetBlue commenced an all-cash, fully financed tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Spirit for $30 per share. JetBlue noted that it is fully prepared to negotiate in good faith a consensual transaction at $33, subject to receiving necessary diligence.

"If the Spirit shareholders vote against the transaction with Frontier and compel the Spirit Board to negotiate with us in good faith, we will work towards a consensual transaction at $33 per share, subject to receiving the information to support it," JetBlue stated.

