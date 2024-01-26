News & Insights

JetBlue Notifies Spirit Of Possible Termination Of Merger Due To Unsatisfied Conditions

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU)announced that it has informed Spirit Airlines, Inc. that the merger agreement may be terminable on and after January 28, 2024 as certain conditions may not be satisfied.

The agreement for a merger was signed on July 28, 2022, among JetBlue, Spirit and Sundown Acquisition Corp., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue.

JetBlue said it continues to evaluate its options under the Merger Agreement.

Spirit shares are currently down more than 16 percent on NYSE.

