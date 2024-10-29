JetBlue not interested in revisiting Spirit deal, focusing on Jet Forward

10:35 EDT JetBlue (JBLU) not interested in revisiting Spirit deal, focusing on Jet Forward
- JetBlue says won’t guide 2025 metrics until January call
- JetBlue sees 2025 capacity roughly flat y/y
- JetBlue: LT capacity planning challenged by aircraft on ground
- JetBlue CEO says in talks with Pratt & Whitney regarding aircraft on ground
- JetBlue CEO sees ‘significant work’ ahead on path to FY operating profitability
