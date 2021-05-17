JetBlue Names Ursula Hurley Acting CFO, Succeeding Steve Priest, Effective June 12

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Monday that Ursula Hurley, head of treasury and investor relations, has been named acting chief financial officer. She succeeds Steve Priest, who has decided to leave JetBlue effective June 11 to pursue a new opportunity.

Hurley will assume the role of acting chief financial officer effective June 12, in addition to her current duties.

She joined JetBlue 17 years ago, and has been responsible for debt and cash management, cash flow, fuel and interest rate hedging, strategic sourcing, and fleet strategy, including aircraft and engine sourcing. Her role was recently expanded to manage JetBlue's relationship with the investor community.

The company noted that Hurley worked directly with Priest over the past three years to lead cross-functional efforts such as the evolution of fleet, structural cost program, and strategic sourcing initiatives.

Commenting on Priest's decision, Robin Hayes, JetBlue's chief executive officer, said, ""Steve has been instrumental in helping lead JetBlue through the pandemic, and he leaves JetBlue in a place where the company is well positioned to continue our recovery and to emerge stronger than before. Prior to the pandemic, Steve led a successful company-wide effort to reset our cost structure, setting up JetBlue for long-term success."

