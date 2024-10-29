JetBlue: LT capacity planning challenged by aircraft on ground

10:17 EDT JetBlue (JBLU): LT capacity planning challenged by aircraft on ground
- JetBlue CEO says in talks with Pratt & Whitney regarding aircraft on ground
- JetBlue CEO sees ‘significant work’ ahead on path to FY operating profitability
- JetBlue ‘confident’ in underlying supply, demand backdrop into 2025
- JetBlue sees y/y positive unit revenue in Q4
- JetBlue targeting $800M-$900M in incremental EBIT from 2025-2027
