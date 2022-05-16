JetBlue launches tender offer of $30 per share for Spirit Airlines

May 16 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O said on Monday it has commenced an all-cash, fully financed tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N for $30 per share.

