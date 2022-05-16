Companies
JBLU

JetBlue launches tender offer of $30 per share for Spirit Airlines

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

JetBlue Airways Corp said on Monday it has commenced an all-cash, fully financed tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Spirit Airlines Inc for $30 per share. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;)) nL3N2X81T5

May 16 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O said on Monday it has commenced an all-cash, fully financed tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N for $30 per share.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU SAVE

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Daybreak Europe Open: Siemens to End Russian Business

May 12, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular