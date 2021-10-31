JetBlue Launches New Service At San Antonio Int'l Airport From New York And Boston

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) said Sunday that it has officially launched service at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) from both New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), with the first flights landing in the Texas city this afternoon.

The airline noted that the San Antonio service will operate with a mix of both the Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft.

San Antonio welcomed about 41 million visitors in 2019.

